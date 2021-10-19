Stoinis close to bowling return as Aussies mull best XI

Marcus Stoinis plans on proving his bowling fitness soon as the countdown continues to Australia's T20 World Cup opener on Saturday.

Stoinis, who opted out of Australia's T20 tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh, suffered an untimely hamstring injury in his Indian Premier League return last month.

The allrounder spent three weeks on the sidelines, returning as a batter in Delhi's season-ending loss to Kolkata in the finals.

Stoinis scored 28 during Australia's opening warm-up game for the World Cup, a three-wicket win over New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

The power hitter notably didn't bowl against Kane Williamson's side but is poised to come off the long run on Wednesday night, when Australia face India in their last World Cup tune-up.

"The hammy is good," Stoinis said.

"It's tracking pretty well. It feels like it's on the right track and it's ready to go.

"I'll probably bowl in that next game."

There is scant time for the West Australian to prove he is fully fit, with Australia's World Cup campaign starting against South Africa on Saturday night.

Australia may nonetheless be tempted to pick Stoinis, who was widely expected to bat in the middle order throughout the tournament, on his power hitting alone.

"That's probably up to the selectors. I don't see why not," Stoinis said.

"But it's always handy to be fully fit and, if required, to bowl.

"That's the best option.

"I'm looking forward to getting out there and playing in a World Cup ... if we express ourselves with the team we've got then there's no reason why we can't win the whole thing."

Coach Justin Langer also stewed over Stoinis' fitness during the 2019 ODI World Cup because of a side strain.

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell all sat out the trans-Tasman warm-up clash as Langer continues to mull his best XI for this weekend.

While allrounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh offer the Aussies bowling options in the top six, selectors may be forced to pick five frontline bowlers and drop a batter against the Proteas unless Stoinis is back to full fitness.

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Australia's matches

Oct 23 v South Africa in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Oct 28 v Qualifier A1 in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 29 AEDT)

Oct 30 v England in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 31 AEDT)

Nov 4 v Qualifier B2 in Dubai (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Nov 6 v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

How the teams are grouped

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1, B2

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, B1, A2