When Taylor doffed his cap to The Don

Former Aussie skipper reflects on his record-equalling 334 not out, which happened on this day 22 years ago

Martin Smith

16 October 2020, 01:15 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo