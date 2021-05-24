County Championship 2021

Labuschagne backed to respond after run of outs

Australian's County Championship coach backs his star batter to find a big score soon after a slow start to his second stint with Glamorgan

AAP

24 May 2021, 02:05 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo