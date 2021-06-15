England T20 Blast 2021

Marnus' T20 hot streak continues in UK

English domestic T20 competition's leading run scorer notches third consecutive half-century for Glamorgan in defeat to Surrey

Dave Middleton

15 June 2021, 11:38 AM AEST

