Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Labuschagne behind only Bradman as fastest to 3,000

The prolific summer for Australia No.3 Marnus Labuschagne continues as he becomes the second-fastest man in history to score 3,000 Test runs

Louis Cameron at Adelaide Oval

9 December 2022, 03:35 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo