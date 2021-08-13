ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Labuschagne still holding hopes for T20 World Cup

A handful of T20 games in the UK helped further his case while Australia stumbled to series defeats against the West Indies and Bangladesh

Adam Burnett

13 August 2021, 03:30 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

