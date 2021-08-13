Labuschagne still holding hopes for T20 World Cup

Marnus Labuschagne hopes his ability to play – and bowl – spin will aid his ambition to be part of Australia's upcoming T20 World Cup campaign in the Middle East.

Labuschagne was left out of Australia's recent tour to West Indies and Bangladesh, where a second-string side was soundly beaten 4-1 in both T20I series.

Selectors cited 'logistical reasons' for his absence, indicating he was better off developing his T20 game in the UK's T20 Blast, given both the complications of quarantine periods and the fact he had an opportunity to play a block of T20 matches – something that has been in short supply through his career to date.

As it unfolded, Australia could have used a batsman of Labuschagne's calibre in testing conditions both in the Caribbean and in Dhaka, where they experienced regular collapses and routinely failed to post winning totals, or chase moderate ones.

A month earlier in the UK, the right-hander – who is still to debut for Australia in the format – had enjoyed an outstanding T20 series with Glamorgan, hammering 390 runs at 55.71 with a strike-rate of 140.79, with four half-centuries. Bowling his leg-breaks, he also claimed nine wickets.

"I certainly think the games I played in England have helped me a lot with just learning my own game in T20 cricket," he said, "and it's shown that if there's that sort of role that (selectors) need (to be filled), then I'm available.

"Pretty much everything I could've done (for T20 World Cup selection), I did in England. I played eight games in the Blast and that was really fun, just to play that role at three and four and bowling a lot of overs."

Labuschagne spent the majority of that stint batting at number three (two innings at four), where there is presently hot competition for places in Australia's ranks, given the form of Mitchell Marsh and the possible return from injury of Steve Smith.

With Glenn Maxwell also likely to slot into the top four, and Marcus Stoinis performing impressively from No.5 in the New Zealand T20 series in February-March, the Queenslander's inexperience could count against him in the jostling for World Cup spots.

However, his outstanding footwork against the turning ball could be a factor looked upon favourably by new selection chair George Bailey, as well as head coach (and selector) Justin Langer.

"I think it (play against spin) is certainly in my favour, but I'm not a selector so it's hard to judge how they're viewing it," he said.

"But I certainly think where we're playing in the UAE, and with conditions being more spin friendly, it might be an option."

Labuschagne returned to Australia last month following his Glamorgan stint and insists he is yet to experience the effects of 'bubble fatigue' as he looks ahead to a home Ashes series this summer and, potentially, the T20 World Cup in October-November.

"I came back a little bit early from England to make sure I've got that time to refresh and be ready for the summer or whatever else is to come up before then," he added.

"I'm certainly not feeling (any bubble fatigue) but I can understand that people with young families, it can be really hard being away.

"I was away from my wife for three months, and that's tough – you've got to make sacrifices sometimes, that's the job we're in."

While his T20 fate is at this point subject to scrutiny, there is no doubt the 27-year-old will be front and centre of Australia's bid to retain the Vodafone Ashes from December 8 in Brisbane.

Since being recalled to the Test side midway through the second Test of the 2019 Ashes, his 1,675 runs are more than 600 clear of Australia's next best, Steve Smith (1,055), and have come at an average of 72.82 with five hundreds and nine fifties in 23 innings.