Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

'Close to my heart': Aussie Marnus set for Proteas debut

Ahead of a maiden Test against his country of birth, Marnus Labuschagne says there will be no split allegiances as he looks to guide Australia their first home series win over the Proteas since the 2005-06 summer

Louis Cameron in Brisbane

14 December 2022, 05:31 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo