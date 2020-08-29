England v Australia T20Is - Men's

Openers fire before rain cuts short warm-up game

Australia's cricketers play their first match in more than five months as part of preparations for their series against England

Martin Smith

29 August 2020, 07:05 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo