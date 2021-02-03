Classy Carey steers Tasmania to WNCL triumph

Nicola Carey's maiden one-day domestic century headlined a superb allround display from the Tasmanian Tigers in their Women’s National Cricket League season opener against the ACT Meteors.

Australia allrounder Carey anchored Tasmania's innings with 105 from 124 deliveries before collecting 3-39 from her 10 overs with the ball.

Carey, who relocated from the NSW Breakers to Tasmania in 2019, struck 14 fours during a controlled knock to become the Tigers’ first women's one-day centurion since 2017.

In pursuit of Tasmania's 9-227, ACT allrounders Maddie Penna and Erin Osborne came close to repeating their heroics from Saturday’s win over Queensland Fire, putting on 90 for the sixth wicket as they threatened to snatch victory.

Former Australia allrounder Osborne was batting confidently and celebrated a crucial half-century to take the Meteors within reach, but the partnership was soon broken by a brilliant diving catch in the outfield from Belinda Vakarewa as Penna was sent packing for 41.

Osborne followed Penna back to the dugout for 54 in the very next over, effectively ending the Meteors’ hopes of staging a fightback, with Tasmania storming home to a 20-run victory.

The Tigers enjoyed a 20-run victory in Canberra // Getty

Tasmanian captain and opening batter Sasha Moloney elected to bat first but was skittled for one by a fierce delivery from Meteors quick Nicola Hancock in the first over of the day to bring Carey to the crease.

Carey remained patient as wickets fell around her, putting on 91 alongside her Hobart Hurricanes captain Corinne Hall to bring up her half-century off 72 balls in the 24th over.

With Hall eventually dismissed by young gun Olivia Porter for 38 in the 40th over, Carey then accelerated toward the backend of her innings and hit four consecutive boundaries off Hancock in the 44th over to reach triple figures for the first time at the elite level.

Soon after raising the bat, Carey was stopped in her tracks by Amy Yates, ending a wonderful knock in the 44th over.

Defending 9-227, Samantha Bates (1-36) and Belinda Vakarewa (2-45) shared the first 12 overs of the second innings for the wickets of openers Rebecca Carter (11) and Katie Mack (15).

Carey was thrown the ball in the 12th over and grabbed a wicket with the first ball of her spell as Meteors captain Angela Reakes swung at a loose full toss and offered an easy catch to Vakarewa.

With the Meteors in trouble at 4-59 in the 21st over, it was once again Carey in the thick of the action, picking up her second wicket for the day as Hall took a brilliant diving catch at short midwicket to remove Erica Kershaw (3).

Following the gallant efforts of Penna and Osborne, the Tasmanian bowlers continued to pile the pressure on the Meteors’ batters, but they were bowled out 20 runs short of the Tigers with six balls remaining.

Tasmania will next face SA Scorpions on Friday, while ACT will meet the same opponent on Sunday.