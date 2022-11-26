Weber WBBL|08

Champions! Strikers win first ever WBBL title

After two final defeats in the last three seasons, Adelaide Strikers are finally WBBL champions after a thrilling victory over Sydney Sixers at North Sydney Oval

Laura Jolly at North Sydney Oval

26 November 2022, 08:57 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo