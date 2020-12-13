KFC BBL|10

Short, Meredith fireworks help Hobart to second straight win

A late surge from the Adelaide Strikers made it a thrilling finish but the Hobart Hurricanes held their nerve to remain unbeaten in BBL|10

Louis Cameron

13 December 2020, 05:29 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

