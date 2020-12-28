High-flying Strikers cruise as winless Perth crash

Salt, Rashid send Strikers top after Perth collapse

The Perth Scorchers' miserable KFC BBL tournament has continued with a horror batting collapse in a 71-run loss to the Adelaide Strikers.

Chasing 166 to win, Perth's batters imploded to be bowled out for 94 in 15.2 overs on Monday night.

Perth remain winless after four matches while the Strikers jump from fifth to top spot with their bonus-point triumph at Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide posted 8-165 with opener Phil Salt top-scoring with 51 from 31 balls and Rashid Khan adding a late flourish with 29 from 13 deliveries.

Rashid's helicopter takes flight in BBL|10

The Scorchers then made a fast start in their run chase, blasting 35 runs from their initial three overs.

But Perth then crashed spectacularly, losing all 10 wickets for just 59 more runs.

Five Adelaide bowlers took two wickets each: Wes Agar (2-16), Rashid (2-18), Danny Briggs (2-8 from three overs), Peter Siddle (2-23) and Daniel Worrall (2-29).

Perth's collapse came after openers Jason Roy (21 from 11 balls) and Josh Inglis (16 from 11) delivered a sizzling start to their chase.

But Inglis' dismissal, bowled when attempting an ambitious ramp shot from Agar's first delivery, started the rot.

Salt peppers boundary in blazing fifty

Roy, Colin Munro (five), Mitchell Marsh (one), Ashton Turner (two) and Aaron Hardie (duck) and Jhye Richardson (seven) all fell in rapid succession.

Only Liam Livingstone, who made 22 from 24 balls, offered meaningful resistance.

Earlier, Adelaide's Salt cracked four sixes and four fours in his rapid-fire knock.

Short-changed as dismissal latest to spark DRS debate

The Englishman's early onslaught helped the Strikers reach 0-49 from five overs.

After the dismissal of fellow opener Jake Weatherald (18 from 23 balls), the Strikers stumbled from 1-79 at the midway point to 5-111 just six overs later.

But a late cameo from Rashid, who smacked three sixes and a four, lifted the Strikers to a competitive total.

Perth's Richardson (3-30), Marsh (2-14) and Andrew Tye (2-38) were multiple wicket-takers.

Perth Scorchers XI: Josh Inglis (wk), Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Mitch Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

Adelaide Strikers XI: Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey (c, wk), Jonathan Wells, Matt Short, Daniel Worrall, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar