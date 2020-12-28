KFC BBL|10

High-flying Strikers cruise as winless Perth crash

Adelaide Strikers go top of the BBL|10 table with Rashid Khan playing a starring role after the Perth Scorchers lost 10 wickets for 59 runs to throw away fast start

AAP

28 December 2020, 10:59 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo