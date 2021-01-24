Thunder's Bash Boost blunder costs them in Strikers loss

The match in a tweet: Thunder's Boost Bash blunder triggers collapse as Strikers storm home into finals contention.

The score: Adelaide Strikers 6-159 (Head 31, Salt, 31, Weatherald 31, Doggett 2-21, Milne 1-6) beat the Sydney Thunder (Khawaja 36, Neser 2-17, Siddle 2-22) by six runs

The points: Strikers 4, Thunder 0

The clutch over: Wes Agar, Adelaide Strikers' leading wicket taker of BBL|10, faced the worst possible start when charged with bowling the final over. With Thunder needing 23 to win and the big-hitting Ben Cutting at the crease, Agar watched his first delivery sail over the mid-wicket fence for six. But he fought back with two dot balls from his next three deliveries as the Strikers clinched a crucial six-run win.

The Bash Boost crash: With the game seemingly in their keeping having cruised to 1-71 from their first nine overs, the Thunder took aim at the Bash Boost point on offer and quickly found themselves scrambling. In losing Callum Ferguson (22) and Usman Khawaja (36) to consecutive deliveries from Michael Neser who was charged with bowling the crucial 10th over, the Thunder had to effectively re-start their chase. Compounding their woes, they surrendered the vital point by finishing seven runs short of the 12 they needed from Neser's over.

The Thunder collapse: The clatter caused by pursuit of the Bash Boost point became a deluge as the Strikers stormed back into the game by claiming 5-23 from 26 balls. After Neser's double-strike to remove key duo Ferguson and Khawaja, Liam O'Connor conjured a piece of fielding brilliance from his own bowling when he threw down the stumps to run out Sam Billings (6). Travis Head then had Ollie Davies caught at the wicket next over, and when O'Connor rattled Chris Green's stumps, the Thunder had slumped from 1-73 to 6-100.

The run out(s): That Jake Weatherald's innings was ended due to a run-out was hardly a surprise, but the circumstances in which it ultimately happened were extraordinary. Weatherald might have been run out before he'd faced a ball if Usman Khawaja's throw had hit the stumps. Having made 31, the Strikers opener suffered the cruel fate of being caught short backing up at the non-striker's end when partner Phil Salt's drive brushed bowler Chris Green's fingers. Weatherald then watched the ball rebound to extra cover as Salt took off for a single, and the resultant throw to the keeper's end saw him marginally short again, meaning he'd been run out twice – at either end – from the same delivery.

Thunder get two runs outs on the same ball

Join the dots: Sydney Thunder's New Zealand import Adam Milne produced the most economical four-over spell in the team's history, and the second-best in 10 seasons of the KFC BBL. Milne's 1-6 included 20 dot balls from the 24 legitimate deliveries he sent down. The only bowler to boast better is Mitchell Johnson, whose memorable return of 3-3 from four overs for the Perth Scorchers in their BBL|06 semi-final against Melbourne Stars at the WACA Ground remains the benchmark.

The duke of yorkers: The Strikers managed just 44 runs for the loss of four wickets from the final six overs of their innings, due partly to the parsimony of Brendon Doggett's bowling. Doggett landed five yorkers from six attempts in his penultimate over (the 16th bowled by Sydney Thunder) which cost four runs, then proved even more successful with his next. The 26-year-old quick, who has fought a battle against leg and back injuries over the past two years, delivered another five yorkers in his final over. The first two claimed the wickets of Ryan Gibson and Matthew Renshaw in consecutive deliveries, and he narrowly missed a hat-trick when the third ball of the over shaved Michael Neser's off-stump. His final 18 balls cost just 10 runs and effectively put the brakes on any hopes the Strikers held of a late-innings flourish.

The catch: Weatherald's running between wickets might have been risky, but the catch he hauled in with the game in the balance was never in doubt. The Thunder signalled and then cancelled the Power Surge ahead of the 17th over needing 46 runs to win, and Peter Siddle then produced three dot balls as the pressure built. In attempting to slap a short ball over backward point, Ross sent the ball flying high to the right of Weatherald, who launched himself skyward and hauled in the chance with one hand. He then turned to the delighted Adelaide Oval crowd and signalled the dismissal.

The return fire: The power contained in modern-day bats has long raised concerns that bowlers and umpires are now at greater risk of ball-strike injuries than batters. The issue was brought into sharper focus today when two Thunder bowlers suffered hand injuries as a result of fearsome blows struck at them. Nathan McAndrew copped a straight drive from Phil Salt flush on his left wrist and, while he was able to complete his over and then bowl one more, he spent most of the remainder of the Strikers innings receiving medical treatment. And from the first ball of the final over, Adam Milne got a finger to a scorching strike from Michael Neser, with the pain he suffered mitigated by the sight of the ball deflecting on to the bowler's end stumps with Travis Head out of his crease.

The power failure: The Power Surge has proved a mixed blessing for teams in BBL|10, with wickets often tumbling in the quest for quick runs with the field up. That was the case for the Strikers, who took the surge after 14 overs with two experienced batters – Travis Head (17 off 14) and Phil Salt (31 off 22) – well set. However, Salt fell to the third ball and the Thunder conceded just seven runs from the two overs bowled by Milne and Doggett.

The next stops: The teams do it all again tomorrow at the same venue but at a slightly later starting time (6.45pm Adelaide time). It's the final outing of their respective regular seasons, with the result going a long way to deciding where they finish on the ladder. If there's a wildcard looming, it could be Adelaide's weather. Today's burst of 41C heat is forecast to be followed by rain, with most of it expected to fall late-morning and early-afternoon.