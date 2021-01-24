KFC BBL|10

Thunder's Bash Boost blunder costs them in Strikers loss

Loss of two key wickets in consecutive balls as the Thunder chased the bonus point proved costly as the Strikers jumped ahead and into third spot on the BBL ladder

Andrew Ramsey at Adelaide Oval

24 January 2021, 08:02 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

