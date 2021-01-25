KFC BBL|10

Thunder seal finals berth, leave Strikers with anxious wait

Jake Weatherald's lone hand goes in vain as Alex Hales and Callum Ferguson confirm playoff spot, with Adelaide now reliant on public-holiday results

Andrew Ramsey at Adelaide Oval

25 January 2021, 10:52 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo