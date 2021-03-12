Afghanistan v Zimbabwe Tests - Men's

Afghan Shahidi scores historic Test double-ton

Afghanistan have enjoyed a landmark day against Zimbabwe as Hashmatullah Shahidi became their first batsman to make a double century in Test cricket

Reuters

12 March 2021, 08:24 AM AEST

