ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Rain prevents play as Ireland, Afghanistan share points

Rain again caused disruption at the MCG, as umpires abandoned the fixture even before the captains could gather for the toss

AAP

28 October 2022, 05:15 PM AEST

