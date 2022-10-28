ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022
Rain prevents play as Ireland, Afghanistan share points
Rain again caused disruption at the MCG, as umpires abandoned the fixture even before the captains could gather for the toss
AAP
28 October 2022, 05:15 PM AEST
Afghanistan have been rained out at the MCG for the second time in three days, with their T20 World Cup match against Ireland abandoned.
Persistent rain meant Friday afternoon's game was called off 90 minutes after it was due to start.
Afghanistan's match against New Zealand was also washed out without a ball being bowled.
It was the second consecutive rain-impacted fixture for the Irish too, however enough overs were bowled in their stunning upset result against England on Wednesday which was also played in Melbourne.
Both Group 1 teams gained a point after the umpires decided to abandon the match.