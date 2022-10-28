Rain prevents play as Ireland, Afghanistan share points

Afghanistan have been rained out at the MCG for the second time in three days, with their T20 World Cup match against Ireland abandoned.

Persistent rain meant Friday afternoon's game was called off 90 minutes after it was due to start.

Afghanistan fans were pleading for the Melbourne rain to stop // Getty

Afghanistan's match against New Zealand was also washed out without a ball being bowled.

It was the second consecutive rain-impacted fixture for the Irish too, however enough overs were bowled in their stunning upset result against England on Wednesday which was also played in Melbourne.

Pandemonium at the 'G as Ireland, rain stun England

Both Group 1 teams gained a point after the umpires decided to abandon the match.