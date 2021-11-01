Asghar farewelled after big Afghanistan win

Afghanistan have defeated Namibia by 62 runs at the T20 World Cup, but the result was overshadowed by the news that Asghar Afghan was playing his last match for the victors after a memorable career.

Afghan scored 31 off 23 balls in Abu Dhabi, going out in style after a 17-year career during which he helped Afghanistan rise from the depths of the World League's fifth division to full Test status.

QUICK SINGLE India on the brink after World Cup thumping

So dedicated was he to the cause he changed his surname from Stanikzai to Afghan in 2018, "in honour of protecting the national identity of Afghan citizens".

Before Sunday's match the former Afghanistan captain surprisingly revealed it would be the last of his international career.

He was given a guard of honour by Namibia - the 40th international team he has played against, almost certainly a record - on his way to the crease, and another by his teammates after being dismissed.

Ashgar Afghan was given a hero's farewell // Getty

Amid the emotion, Afghanistan racked up 5-160 having elected to bat first, a total that proved beyond Namibia, who were restricted to 9-98.

An emotional Afghan, who represented his country in six Tests, 114 one-day internationals and 75 T20s, said: "I want to give a chance to youngsters. I think this is a good opportunity for that.

"Most people are asking me why now, but it's something I cannot explain. In the last match, we were hurt too much, and that's why I decided to retire. There are plenty of memories, it's difficult for me, but I have to retire."

Hazratullah Zazai (33) and Mohammad Shahzad (45) put on 53 for the first wicket, laying the foundations for a decent total for Afghanistan, with captain Mohammad Nabi's unbeaten 32 off 17 balls helping them finish with a flourish.

Hamid Hassan took 3-9 in his first T20I since the 2016 World Cup // Getty

Although Afghanistan were without Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was deemed unfit for this game, their bowling attack still had too much for a Namibia side that claimed a famous win over Scotland in their opening Super 12s fixture on Wednesday.

Fast bowler Hamid Hassan came in for Mujeeb and profited from the spinner's absence with sensational figures of 3-9 from four overs, while fellow quick Naveen-ul-Haq also took three wickets as Namibia fell well short.

Naveen dedicated his player-of-the-match award to Afghan.

"I made my debut under his captaincy, so I want to dedicate it to him," the 22-year-old said at the presentation ceremony.

