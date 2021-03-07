Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Carey strengthens claims as Test keeper-in-waiting

Redbacks gloveman's 125 puts hosts in driver's seat against Marsh Sheffield Shield heavyweights NSW

Andrew Ramsey at Adelaide Oval

7 March 2021, 08:52 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo