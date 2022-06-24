Hunt, Peirson centuries lead Aus A to comeback win

Centuries to both Henry Hunt and Jimmy Peirson have guided Australia A to an improbable victory on the final day of their tour match against Sri Lanka A in Hambantota.

Needing a massive 367 to win on a turning wicket, the two right handers handled the trying conditions with aplomb as the visitors got to their target with five wickets in hand.

The duo combined for a vital 151-run partnership that changed Australia A's mindset from saving the game to potentially winning it.

Coming together at 4-69, Hunt was the first to reach three figures, his seventh first-class century.

Henry Hunt finished with 107 off 212 balls // SLC

But when the South Australian was out on the stroke of tea, Peirson and new batting partner Aaron Hardie still needed a daunting 157 runs in the final session.

However, the equation was a cakewalk for the pair, who cruised to the total without losing another wicket.

Queenslander Peirson finished with his fourth first-class century, an unbeaten 128 to go with his 67no from the first innings.

Jimmy Peirson scored 195 runs for the match without being dismissed // SLC

And Western Australia's Hardie continued his impressive rise with a dominant 78 not out off 94 balls.

After conceding a first-innings deficit of 76 runs, Australia A's bowlers worked tirelessly on day three to give them a shot at victory.

Scott Boland (3-51) and Tanveer Sangha (3-53) were the chief wicket takers as the hosts were all out for 290, presenting a chance for the visitors.

Yet a first-ball duck for Matthew Renshaw before stumps had Sri Lanka A in prime position to square the series.

Starting the final day at 1-37, Australia A lost the wickets of Marcus Harris (11), Nic Maddinson (18) and Josh Philippe (2) inside the first 11 overs to be reeling four wickets down with only 69 runs on the board.

Yet Hunt, Peirson and Hardie would ensure Sri Lanka A would take only one more wicket in the next 71.5 overs as the Australians sealed an impressive victory.

The result ends the tour for Australia A, finishing with two four-day victories and one win in the one-day matches.

Todd Murphy and Jon Holland will stay in Sri Lanka to assist with the Test squad.

Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

June 7: Australia won first T20 by 10 wickets

June 8: Australia won second T20 by three wickets

June 11: Sri Lanka won third T20 by four wickets

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

June 14: Australia won first ODI by two wickets (DLS)

June 16: Sri Lanka won second ODI by 26 runs (DLS)

June 19: Sri Lanka won third ODI by six wickets

June 21: Sri Lanka won fourth ODI by four runs

June 24: Australia win by four wickets

Sri Lanka Test squad (provisional): Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Mohamed Shiraz, Shiran Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lakshitha Rasanjana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suminda Lakshan

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

June 29 - July 3: First Test, Galle, 2.30pm AEST

July 8-12: Second Test, Galle, 2.30pm AEST

All Sri Lanka v Australia international fixtures will be screened live on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia A fixtures

Australia A squad: Scott Boland, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nic Maddinson, Nathan McAndrew, Todd Murphy, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Mark Steketee

Sri Lanka A one-day squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Udara, Lasith Croospulle, Oshada Fernando, Pabasara Waduge, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Janitha Liyanage, Sahan Arachchi, Pulina Tharanga, Dunith Wellalage, Dananjaya Lakshan, Shiran Fernando (will not play due to injury), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Nishan Madushka, Ashen Daniel,Nisala Tharaka

June 8: Australia A won by seven wickets

June 10: Sri Lanka A won by four wickets

June 14-17: Australia A won by 68 runs

June 21-24: Australia A won by five wickets