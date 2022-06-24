Australia A tour of Sri Lanka - Men

Hunt, Peirson centuries lead Aus A to comeback win

Chasing an improbable 367 runs to win, Henry Hunt and Jimmy Peirson went big as Australia A won the second tour match

Josh Schonafinger

24 June 2022, 11:15 PM AEST

@joshschon

