Men's Ashes 2023

Head's heroics keep Australia alive after rain wreaks havoc

England require a further 224 runs to keep the 2023 Ashes alive after their fast bowlers cleaned up Australia amid a Travis Head counter-punch

Andrew Ramsey at Headingley

8 July 2023, 11:59 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo