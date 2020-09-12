England v Australia ODIs - Men's

LIVE: Warner departs as Smith-less Aussies bat first

Aussies batting first in first ODI against reigning champions England but are without Steve Smith, who is missing due to a head knock suffered in training

Louis Cameron

12 September 2020, 06:00 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

