Australia v England ODIs - Men

Australia claim series after crucial Starc, Zampa bursts

England appeared on track for victory at the SCG before losing 7-52, as Josh Hazlewood sealed victory in his captaincy debut for Australia

Josh Schonafinger at the SCG

19 November 2022, 09:54 PM AEST

