LIVE: Bairstow ton pushes England to 7-302

Double trouble! Starc strikes with match's first two balls

A century to Jonny Bairstow has propelled England to 7-302 in the third and final ODI against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers for the tourists, the leg-spinner finishing with 3-51 from his 10 overs to become the first spinner from Australia to take 10 wickets in a three-match ODI series.

After England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bat first, it was Australia spearhead Mitchell Starc (3-74) who had the decisive early say. With the first two deliveries of the match, Starc had Jason Roy caught at cover and then Joe Root plumb lbw.

After seeing off a hat-trick ball that slid down the leg-side, Morgan immediately counter-punched, driving Starc handsomely through the covers for four.

It signaled a sudden reversal in momentum, as Josh Hazlewood (0-68) and Pat Cummins (1-53) failed to complement the left-armer's initial burst across the next 10 overs and the England captain and Bairstow capitalised, putting on 67 at better than a run a ball.

Bairstow particularly looked in a ruthless mood, punching the ball through cover regularly on a pitch offering a truer bounce than that which had been used in the two previous contests.

The introduction of Zampa in the 11th over paid immediate dividends for captain Finch, as Morgan (23) chipped the leg-spinner to Starc at mid-off.

Zampa stemmed the run flow through the next period of play, conceding just 12 from his first four overs, and then the leggie took the massive wicket of Jos Buttler (8) with the first ball of his fifth.

That wicket precipitated the union of the most productive batting duo of the series, as opening-match centurion Sam Billings joined Bairstow.

The two worked their way patiently into the most important stand of the innings, their strokeplay becoming more adventurous as they warmed to the task at hand. Billings fancied the switch hits to the spin and at one point even ramped Starc for six, while Bairstow pulled and drove powerfully.

Billings reached his fifty in the 36th over and eight balls later Bairstow brought up his hundred in stunning fashion, flicking Pat Cummins just behind square leg for six.

It was the opener's 10th ODI hundred and his second against Australia.

In the next over, the reverse sweep ultimately cost Billings (57) his wicket, ending a 114-run stand for the fifth wicket.

With Bairstow (112) falling soon after, the innings was in the balance at 6-220, but the ever-reliable Chris Woakes (53no) teamed up with Tom Curran (19) and Adil Rashid (11no) to hand the home side the advantage and take the total past 300, with 53 runs coming from the final five overs.

With the series locked at one-all, Australia left out Steve Smith for the third straight match after he suffered a blow to the helmet in the nets last week.

"He copped a knock before the first game and he had a really good long hit yesterday but just didn't pull up all that well," Finch told Sky Sports at the toss.

"He was a little bit groggy and just wasn't 100 per cent so like any time you're dealing with a head injury or anything like that you want to be ultra conservative and cautious, so yeah, he's going to miss again."

England made one change to their XI that won the second match, with Tom Curran missing out for paceman Mark Wood.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England XI: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

2020 Tour of England

Australia's T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood

First T20: England won by two runs

Second T20: England won by six wickets with seven balls to spare

Third T20: Australia won by five wickets with three balls to spare

First ODI: Australia won by 19 runs

Second ODI: England won by 24 runs

September 16: 3rd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST