Australia v England ODIs - Men

Head, Warner consign England to record ODI defeat

A record ODI stand at the MCG from Travis Head and David Warner has propelled Australia to a 3-0 series win over England, who suffered their worst ever one-day loss

Jack Paynter at the MCG

22 November 2022, 10:06 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo