Vodafone Test Series v India

LIVE: Pant falls for stunning 97 as Aussies take new ball

Watch all the action on Foxtel, Kayo Sports and Channel 7, or listen on ABC Grandstand and SEN

AAP & Cricket Network

11 January 2021, 11:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo