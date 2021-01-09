LIVE: Hazlewood brilliance runs out Vihari

Session 1: 10am - 12.30pm | Session 2: 1.10pm - 3.10pm | Session 3: 3.30pm - 5.30pm (all times AEDT)

The third Vodafone Test between Australia and India is being broadcast live in Australia on Fox Cricket and Channel 7 and also online on Kayo Sports, ABC Grandstand and SEN via cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

Day 2 Report

Steve Smith had an answer for critics after his first Test century on home soil in three years left the third Test in the balance with India 2-96 in reply to Australia's 338.

With the four-match series tied at 1-1, Smith watched wickets tumble around him as he broke his century drought with an almost chanceless 133 on day two at the SCG.

Pat Cummins then bowled superbly late to finish with 1-19, regularly beating the outside edge in his 12 overs as Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane battled to stumps.

Late wickets boost Australia after Smith hundred

The Australian quick removed Shubman Gill at gully for 50, just as the classy young opener looked set to put India in the box seat.

Josh Hazlewood (1-23) claimed the other scalp of the afternoon, taking a low caught and bowled to remove Rohit Sharma for 26.

Pujara was lucky to survive an lbw review on three when he padded up to Nathan Lyon, as India scored just 12 runs from the final 15 overs of the day.

But Friday belonged to Smith, whose century marked his first Test ton in Australia since the ball-tampering scandal and his first anywhere in 16 months.

The former captain celebrated his 27th hundred in passionate style, twice thrusting his bat in the air with real purpose.

"I read a lot of things and plenty of people said I was out of form," Smith said.

"It was nice to come back into form if that's what you want to call it.

"It was only two or three weeks ago when I scored two hundreds (in ODIs) at the SCG. It kind of makes me laugh.

"I missed out in the first two Tests obviously but came back to score some runs and put us in a decent position."

Super Smith raises the bat at the SCG

Smith made a point of playing more positively after being dismissed cheaply on the first two Tests, driving gloriously down the ground throughout his knock.

The 31-year-old then took that to extremes late, with his last 27 runs coming from 14 balls before a superb Ravindra Jadeja direct hit ran him out and ended Australia's innings.

QUICK SINGLE Smith sees funny side of 'form' criticism after another SCG ton

Smith's century went some way toward fixing Australia's batting woes against the tourists.

In his absence two summers ago, not one Australian passed 100 in the historic 2-1 home series loss to India.

His triple figures on Friday helped them to their biggest score of the summer so far, as the hosts went past 200 for the first time this series.

QUICK SINGLE Ponting puts heat on Aussies to set up 'tricky' chase

But coach Justin Langer will still feel frustrated as no batsmen below him could stick around long while Jadeja claimed 4-62 and Jasprit Bumrah 2-66.

Australia were at one stage 2-206 off the back of debutant Will Pucovski's 62 when Marnus Labuschagne was caught at first slip on 91.

Labuschagne barely looked troubled before Jadeja got his edge, bringing to an end a 100-run stand with Smith.

It kickstarted a collapse of 5-72, which included a loose shot from Matt Wade on 13 when he jumped down the deck to Jadeja and got a leading edge.

Cameron Green (0) and Tim Paine (1) also both fell to Bumrah inswingers as part of the roll, with India knowing a win in Sydney will see them retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Thangarasu Natarajan

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT