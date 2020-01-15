Qantas Tour of India 2020

Records tumble as Australia crush India by 10 wickets

David Warner and Aaron Finch post unbeaten centuries as Australia record their biggest-ever win over India to take a 1-0 series lead

AAP

15 January 2020, 10:00 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo