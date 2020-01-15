Records tumble as Australia crush India by 10 wickets

Australia make history with crushing win in Mumbai

David Warner and Aaron Finch have powered Australia to their biggest ever ODI win in India, thrashing the hosts by 10 wickets in the series opener in Mumbai.

Warner and Finch both scored centuries in the largest partnership against India in one-day cricket, for any wicket anywhere in the world, as they easily chased down their target of 255 with 12.2 overs to spare.

QUICK SINGLE Warner shatters 28-year-old Australian record

Warner finished on 128 from 112 balls, while Finch was unbeaten on 110 from 114.

The result kept Australia's unbeaten summer alive, after they cruised through six Twenty20s and five Tests at home without losing a match.

But in a summer of maulings, this was close to the biggest.

Finch, Warner post unbeaten tons in record stand

After Mitchell Starc took three wickets and Pat Cummins bowled superbly for 2-44, Warner and Finch put on a show in the first of the three ODIs.

It marked just the fifth time in history that two Australian openers have both scored centuries in the same game, and it’s the team's first ever 10-wicket win in India.

Finch started the faster of the pair as he put any width away through the off-side early, before his opening partner launched a brutal attack on India's bowlers.

Warner hit 17 fours and three sixes in his knock, bringing up his hundred in just 88 balls.

Finch and Warner embrace as the runs pile up // AAP

The left-hander was powerful all around the ground, drastically upping the scoring rate from a World Cup last year where he also hit three centuries.

It was his fifth triple-figure score of the summer, with his record across all formats now 1193 runs at an average of 170.42

Meanwhile, it marked the fourth century opening stand between the pair in the past year, after they also tore apart the World Cup.

Finch brought up his century off 107 balls, with 12 of his 13 boundaries coming through the off-side, while he also whacked Kuldeep Yadav for a massive six back over his head.

Finch launches a monster six down the ground // AAP

Starc had earlier taken 3-56 for the Aussies with the ball, while Cummins was arguably their best bowler as he took the key wicket of Shikhar Dhawan for 75.

Dhawan had lived a charmed life - with chances missed on one, 31 and 55 - before he fell caught at cover as part of a collapse that derailed India's innings.

Adam Zampa (1-53) also got Virat Kohli caught and bowled for 16, as India lost 4-30 after being in a dominant position at 1-132 after 27 overs.

Zampa gets Kohli as Australia bowl India out for 255

It marked the sixth time in Zampa's international career that he has removed the Indian superstar, by far his best record against any batsman.

Kane Richardson also finished with 2-43 from 9.1 overs after being picked ahead of Josh Hazlewood.

Marnus Labuschagne had the quietest possible debut, not required to bat or bowl in the win.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shereyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravi Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

'This is special': Steve Waugh presents Labuschagne his ODI cap

Australia Qantas ODI Tour of India 2020

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

First ODI: Australia win by 10 wickets in Mumbai

Second ODI: January 17, Rajkot (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)

Third ODI: January 19, Bengaluru (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)