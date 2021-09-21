CommBank Series v India - ODIs

LIVE: Brown blasts through India, Aussies need 226 to win

Australia's teenage fast bowler takes 4-33 to restrict India to 8-225 after being sent in to bat in Mackay

AAP

21 September 2021, 10:00 PM AEST

