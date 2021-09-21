LIVE: Brown blasts through India, Aussies need 226 to win

Brilliant Brown bags four in her second one-dayer

Teenage tearaway Darcie Brown has underlined the depth of Australian cricket, dominating her first international match on home soil to help restrict India to 8-225 in the CommBan series opener.

Brown, entrusted with new-ball duties in the absence of spearhead Megan Schutt, snared 4-33 in Mackay after Meg Lanning opted to bowl.

The 18-year-old's haul, which included the scalps of four of India's top five, and remarkable composure belied her age and experience.

Darlington's day out on ODI debut

It also extended the rapid rise of the South Australian prodigy, who represented Australia at under-19 level at age 15 then completed her final school exams while in last year's WBBL hub.

Hannah Darlington, on international debut and the third Indigenous woman to play cricket for Australia, also stepped up as part of an inexperienced attack.

The 19-year-old Darlington logged tidy figures of 2-29 from eight overs, while left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux claimed the key wicket of captain and top-scorer Mithali Raj (61).

Richa Ghosh (32) and Jhulan Goswami (20) slapped a couple of late boundaries to give their side something to bowl at.

QUICK SINGLE Darlington debuts, Australia bowl first in series opener

Ellyse Perry struggled early on, conceding 25 runs in a loose opening spell that lasted two overs, but Brown fired out openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana with the new ball.

Lanning, desperate to break a 77-run stand between Raj and Yastika Bhatia (35) that proved to be India's best partnership, threw the ball to Brown after 26 overs.

The teen delivered the wicket of Bhatia with her first delivery then created a straightforward chance to dismiss Deepti Sharma in the 29th over, which Lanning put down at first slip.

Sharma, dropped on three, was undone on nine by another Brown bouncer.

Darlington recieves ODI cap No.145 from Gardner

Perry finished with 0-37 from four overs, notably prompting a concussion test when she struck Raj's helmet.

Coach Matthew Mott wasn't alarmed by Perry's lack of polish, arguing that a fortnight in hotel quarantine was likely to affect bowling more than batting.

"The bowling group has struggled a little bit to find that rhythm. I think as the series goes on, we'll expect more and more from the bowling group," Mott told the Seven Network.

"It wasn't a complete shock we were a bit loose to start."

CommBank Series v India

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India Test and ODI squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

Sep 21: First ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Sep 24: Second ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (D/N)

Sep 26: Third ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Sep 30 – Oct 3: Test match, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (D/N)

Oct 7: First T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 9: Second T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 10: Third T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast