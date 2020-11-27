Dettol ODI Series v India

LIVE: Opening stand passes 100 for strong Aussie start

Aaron Finch and David Warner both notch fifties as the pair take their opening stand past 100 in the first of three Dettol ODIs between Australia and India

Sam Ferris at the Sydney Cricket Ground

27 November 2020, 11:30 PM AEST

@samuelfez

