Dettol T20I Series v India

LIVE: Jadeja subbed out as Aussies chase 162

Hobbled allrounder hits 44 off 23 balls before being subbed out under concussion protocols in first Dettol T20I in Canberra

Cricket Network at Manuka Oval, Canberra

4 December 2020, 11:30 PM AEST

