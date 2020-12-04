LIVE: Jadeja subbed out as Aussies chase 162

Swepson gets Kohli in dream start to Aussie return

Mitchell Swepson came from outside of Australia's Twenty20 squad to claim Virat Kohli's wicket as India posted 7-161 in the Dettol series opener.

Moises Henriques was the star for the hosts to finish with career-best figures of 3-22 on Friday night, while Adam Zampa also went at less than a run a ball with 1-20.

Only Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 44 from 23 balls gave India a competitive total, although it came with some concern with the veteran spinner limping on a hurt hamstring.

But the surprise packet of the night at Manuka Oval was Swepson.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (wk), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Mitch Starc, Mitch Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India XI: India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Thangarasu Natarajan

Only called into Australia's squad as a replacement for the injured Ashton Agar on Thursday night, the Queenslander claimed the key wicket of Kohli.

Playing in just his second international, Swepson dragged one down in his first over but was gifted a caught-and-bowled when Kohli, on nine, bunted the ball back to him.

After making his debut in England in 2018, Swepson's esteemed list of international wickets now includes Kohli, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler.

Agar, meanwhile, won't play again in the series, after the calf strain suffered in Wednesday night's ODI loss ruled him out.

Swepson had an otherwise difficult night, bowling too short at times to finish with 2-21 from his two overs.

One of those to punish him, or anyone else who bowled too short, was Sanju Samson, who hit 23 from 15 balls after an IPL where he hit the second most sixes with 26.

KL Rahul held India's innings together with 51, as they took until the 16th over for any other batsman beside he or Sampson to reach double figures.

Rahul's massive six over square leg from Sean Abbott was something to behold, pulling him deep into the Sir Donald Bradman Stand.

Both Samson and Rahul, however, fell to Henriques.

Samson was caught at cover while Rahul perished to a good Sean Abbott catch at long on.

The medium-pacer also got the dangerous Hardik Pandya (16) caught at long off, on a wicket that suited him perfectly as he sent down 11 dot balls.

Mitchell Starc had his best night of the summer, finishing with 2-34 from four overs.

After a tough one-day series, Starc shrugged off any concerns early on Friday night.

His opening over went for just four runs, before he removed Shikhar Dhawan with one the moved away just enough to beat the bat and take off stump in his next over.

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

First T20: December 4, Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT