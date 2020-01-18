Qantas Tour of India 2020

Smith’s 98 not enough as India set up series decider

Star right-hander falls just short of his first ODI century in three years as India’s total of 6-340 proves to be too much for Australia

AAP

18 January 2020, 09:00 AM AEST

