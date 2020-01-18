Smith’s 98 not enough as India set up series decider

India too strong despite Smith’s valiant knock

Steve Smith's highest ODI score in three years couldn't save Australia from their first loss of the summer, as India sealed a 36-run victory in Rajkot.

After Adam Zampa took three wickets and India scored an imposing 6-340, Smith scored 98 and Marnus Labuschagne hit 46 as Australia were bowled out in the last over for 304.

The result means the three-match series will go to a decider in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Smith back to his best but falls agonisingly short of a ton

On a pitch that offered little assistance to bowlers, Smith batted beautifully for his 98 off 102 balls before he played on to Kuldeep Yadav (2-65).

He combined in a 96-run stand with Labuschagne, who was busy at the crease and faced just 16 dots in his 47-ball innings before he chipped Ravindra Jadeja to long off.

Alex Carey, who was promoted up the order to No.5 and upped the scoring, also came and went for 18 off 16 before Kuldeep had him caught at cover.

Aaron Finch had earlier been controversially stumped off Jadeja (2-58) for 33 despite replays sparking debate on social media and in commentary that part of the skipper’s foot was behind the line.

'You’d be ropeable': Finch dismissal sparks debate

David Warner also fell early to a spectacular one-handed catch from Manish Pandey at point on 15 from just 12 balls off the bowling of Mohammed Shami (3-77)

But while Smith was there as the innings went on, the tourists remained some chance.

He drove nicely down the ground and regularly swept in front of the wicket with great power, while still working the ball nicely off his legs.

The 30-year-old looked set to post his first hundred since January 2017, but he bottom-edged a cut shot against Kuldeep into his stumps and swung his bat into the turf in disappointment.

India celebrate Pandey's catch to dismiss Warner // AAP

That left the Aussies requiring 120 from 73 balls, with their lower order exposed and Ashton Agar walking in at No.7 before they collapsed.

The loss marked Australia's first of the summer, after previously winnings five T20s and five Tests at home as well as the previous ODI in Mumbai by 10 wickets.

But it wasn't all good news for India, with Rohit Sharma suffering a right shoulder injury in the field that could leave him in doubt for Sunday's decider.

Earlier, Australia's bowlers endured a tough time on the batter's paradise as Mitchell Starc had the second worst return of his career with 0-78.

Kane Richardson also finished with 2-73 and Ashton Agar 0-63 from eight overs as Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan hit 96 and KL Rahul 80 in the run-scoring spree.

Pat Cummins bowled well for his 0-53, but Zampa was by far the tourists' best.

Zampa impressed again with the ball for Australia // AAP

He removed Virat Kohli for a seventh time in international cricket on 78 when Ashton Agar and Starc combined to catch him on the boundary.

India have beaten Australia by 36 runs in the second ODI in Rajkot to level the three-match series at 1-all.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shereyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Qantas ODI Tour of India 2020

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

First ODI: Australia win by 10 wickets in Mumbai

Second ODI: India win by 36 runs in Rajkot

Third ODI: January 19, Bengaluru (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)