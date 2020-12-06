Dettol T20I Series v India

LIVE: Wade, Short open up for Australia

Australia's new T20 opening combination has a Hobart Hurricanes feel about it as D'Arcy Short and Matthew Wade open up after the home side were sent in

Cricket Network at the SCG

6 December 2020, 11:35 PM AEST

