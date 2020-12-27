LIVE: Cummins double leaves India 3-90 at lunch

Session 1: 10.30am - 12.30pm | Session 2: 1.10pm - 3.10pm | Session 3: 3.30pm - 5.30pm (all times AEDT)

The second Vodafone Test between Australia and India is being broadcast live in Australia on Channel 7 & Fox Cricket and also online on Kayo Sports, ABC Grandstand and SEN via cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

Australia star Pat Cummins produced another masterful spell of fast bowling to leave India at 3-90 at lunch on day two of the Boxing Day Test.

India rode their luck early after resuming on Sunday at 1-36, with Australia burning a review, Tim Paine dropping a chance off debutant Shubman Gill and multiple edges just falling short of fielders at the MCG.

But as has become customary, Cummins stepped up when Australia needed him and took the vital wickets of Gill (45) and stoic No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara (17).

After putting down Gill in the second over of the day off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood, Paine made up for the missed opportunity by twice combining with Cummins.

The Australian captain's catch to send Gill packing was regulation, but Paine's brilliant effort to dismiss the resilient Pujara two overs later will be replayed for the rest of the summer.

Diving low to his right, Paine had to snare the ball in one glove as the thick edge would not have carried to Matthew Wade at first-slip.

Paine plucks classic catch to remove Pujara

Cummins' double strike took his wicket-tally to nine for the series after match figures of 7-69 at the Adelaide Oval.

The events of the session left the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy battle evenly poised after Australia were out for 195 on day one.

Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane (10 not out) and Hanuma Vihari (13 no) will return to the crease for the second session on Sunday with with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, and allrounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin to come before the tail.

Pujara survives early DRS scare on day two

The tourists have responded in promising fashion after their record capitulation in Adelaide - even without master batsman Virat Kohli who returned home to be with his wife for the birth of the couple's first child.

Mitchell Starc took Australia's other wicket after trapping Mayank Agarwal lbw for a duck on Saturday evening to end the first over of India's innings.

Australia XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT