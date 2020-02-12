LIVE: Australia v India, T20 tri-series final

Freak incident spares skipper from embarassing dismissal

Australia have finished strongly to set India 156 for victory in the CommBank T20 tri-series final at Melbourne's Junction Oval.

Opener Beth Mooney (71no) anchored the innings with her third half-century of the tournament after captain Meg Lanning won the toss and batted.

The left-hander again had a clean-up job to do after opening partner Alyssa Healy's shocking run with the bat continued.

Not even the boost of winning ODI and T20 Player of the Year awards and finishing second in Monday night's voting for the Belinda Clark Award could kick Healy into form.

Australia's wicketkeeper produced a good-looking pull shot to the boundary off the first ball of the game, but was out two balls later.

Healy finishes the tri-series with 15 runs at an average of three, nine days away from the first game of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Ashleigh Gardner and Lanning crafted 26 each, while Rachael Haynes pulled off an important cameo of 18 from seven balls at the death.

Australia did defend a modest total of 7-132 on Sunday against England to book their place in the decider.

While there is a tri-series trophy on offer in Wednesday's final, more importantly is the chance to gain a mental edge ahead of the meeting between the two sides next Friday in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup at Sydney's Showgrounds Stadium.

Surprisingly, given Australia's No.1 ranking and recent success, India actually head into Wednesday's game with the better record in recent contests between the two teams.

Harmanpreet Kaur's team inflicted Australia's only defeat of the last T20 World Cup in the West Indies, a 48-run group stage defeat in Guyana, while they also picked up a seven-wicket tri-series victory over the world's top-ranked team last Saturday.

But Australia drew confidence from a dominant display with the ball when the sides met earlier in the series in Canberra, when Ellyse Perry and Tayla Vlaeminck fired to restrict India to 9-103.

"I enjoy facing the Indians, they're a fantastic outfit and they've done us a few times over the last little bit," Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy told cricket.com.au ahead of the match.

"So it would be nice for us to get out there and put a good performance on the board and show them what we've got."

CommBank T20I tri-series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

First T20I: India beat England by five wickets

Second T20I: England beat Australia in Super Over

Third T20I: Australia won by four wickets, Manuka Oval

Fourth T20I: England won by four wickets

Fifth T20I: India won by seven wickets

Sixth T20I: Australia won by 16 runs

Final: February 12, Junction Oval

* All matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG

March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia's matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network