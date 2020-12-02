Dettol ODI Series v India

LIVE: Abbott makes early breakthrough in first home ODI

Sean Abbott, playing his first ODI on home soil, removes Shikhar Dhawan cheaply to bring Virat Kohli to the crease in the third ODI against India

Cricket Network at the Sydney Cricket Ground

2 December 2020, 11:30 PM AEST

