LIVE: Abbott makes early breakthrough in first home ODI

Watson, Kallis... Green? Aussies excited over prodigious allrounder

Pace ace Mitch Starc will miss the third Dettol ODI Series match while young gun Cameron Green will debut as Australia made three changes for the clash against India in Canberra.

Australia will bowl first after Virat Kohli won his first toss of the tour and elected to bat at Manuka Oval.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood #AUSvIND December 2, 2020

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan #AUSvIND December 2, 2020

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar and Sean Abbott have come in for left-arm quick Starc, who has a rib and back niggle following Sunday's series-sealing win at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and Pat Cummins, who the Aussies have rested.

While Starc has been below his he will not be risked with three Dettol T20 Internationals to come before the four-match Vodafone Test series, starting on December 17 in Adelaide.

Green, who at 21 becomes ODI player No.230 for Australia, takes the place of injured opener David Warner.

With Warner sidelined for at least the rest of the white-ball matches and possibly the first Test, Marnus Labuschagne will open the batting alongside captain Aaron Finch.

India have overhauled their team after their two defeats to start the series.

Pacemen Mohammad Shami and Navdeep Saini, along with Mayank Agarwal and spinner Yuzvenra Chahal have all been dumped. In comes T Natarajan for his debut and fellow quick Shardul Thakur, as well as left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and batter Shubman Gill

With Labuschagne opening for the Aussies, Moises Henriques will bat at No.4, followed by Green, Ale Carey and Glenn Maxwell at No.7.

However, Australia's imperious top-order batting has allowed Maxwell to move up and take on the Indian attack in the final 10 overs for whirlwind scores of 45 and 63no that have propelled the hosts to mammoth, match-winning totals.

Agar, who has become a regular in Australia's T20 team, is playing his 14th ODI and fifth of the calendar year having toured India in January and played the second match on the tour of South Africa in March.

Agar's presence at No.8 along with Abbott one spot lower means nine of Australia's XI have made a first-class century.

India will be hoping to avoid a clean sweep against Australia but will need to create history to do so.

Australia have never lost a 50-over contest in the nation's capital, winning all four matches by considerable margins, and posted a whopping 5-378 in their last appearance here against New Zealand in 2016.

Only three members of Australia's XI today played in that game against the Kiwis – Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood, while Kohli has one century from one match in Manuka.

Dettol ODI Series v India 2020

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

First ODI: Australia won by 66 runs

Second ODI: Australia won by 51 runs

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements