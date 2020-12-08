LIVE: Wade, Maxwell lead Aussies to 5-186

Australia have posted 5-186 as they seek to avoid a 3-0 Dettol Twenty20 series defeat to India at the SCG, where Matthew Wade top-scored with 80 (52 balls) in front of a bumper SCG crowd.

Wade, who top-scored with 58 on Sunday night, led the way again with another standout innings, while Glenn Maxwell rode his luck as he belted 54 from 36 in typically audacious style.

It came as a near-capacity crowd spilled into the iconic venue, marking the first major sporting event since the NSW Government relaxed restrictions on crowd sizes.

Big call, big screen, big miss: Kohli referral 'null and void'

Aaron Finch returned from his glute injury, recording a second-ball duck and ending Wade's one-game stint as stand-in skipper.

But the hosts' decision to retain Wade at the top of the order ahead of D'Arcy Short proved a masterstroke, with Australia's T20 wicketkeeper marching to his half-century in 34 balls.

Wade was closing in on a maiden ton when he was trapped lbw by Shardul Thakur in the 19th over.

The 32-year-old's innings could easily have ended in the 11th over, when he was on 50 and Australia were 2-86.

Umpires Rod Tucker and Gerard Abood initially accepted India's belated referral of an lbw shout, which came after a replay flashed on the scoreboard and the mandated 15-second period for consideration had expired.

Wade, who would have been given his marching orders if the review proceeded, immediately objected.

"Referred it? It's on the big screen," he argued.

Third umpire Paul Wilson was already onto it before the ball-tracking replay was available, telling his on-field colleagues there were "replays on the big screen, it's a null-and-void review".

Kohli had a long chat with Tucker and Abood then shook his head as he walked away.

Kohli's mood would not have improved as he burned both reviews trying to remove Maxwell, who was also given three chances.

India rue no-ball that gifts Maxwell a life

The switch-hitting superstar was dropped on 38 and 53, while he was on 19 when KL Rahul gleefully accepted a skied edge off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal.

Maxwell was recalled as Chahal celebrated, with replays revealing the tweaker had overstepped.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, D'Arcy Short, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Mitch Swepson, Adam Zampa

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Thangarasu Natarajan

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur

First T20: India won by 11 runs

Second T20: India won by six wickets with two balls to spare

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT