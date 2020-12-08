Dettol T20I Series v India

LIVE: Wade, Maxwell lead Aussies to 5-186

Follow all the action in the third Dettol T20 International between Australia and India, live from the Sydney Cricket Ground

AAP

8 December 2020, 11:35 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo