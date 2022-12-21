Harris, Gardner's massive stand fuels dominant win

Graham reflects on joining exclusive hat-trick club of two

Australia have capped off their T20I tour of India in style, with an extraordinary partnership from Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris followed by a Heather Graham hat-trick setting up an emphatic 54-run win

Gardner (66no off 32) and Harris (64 off 35) put an a staggering display of timing and power at Brabourne Stadium to guide Australia to 4-196, their highest total of the series.

Ashleigh Gardner brought up her half-century off 26 deliveries // Getty

Graham then picked up 4-8, including a hat-trick spread across two overs, as India were bowled out for 142 on the final ball of the innings, sealing a 4-1 result in the Australia's favour.

The allrounder, playing just her third T20I, removed Devika Vaidya (11) and Radha Yadav (0) in the 13th over, then returned to bowl Renuka Thakur with the first ball of the final over.

Graham becomes second Aussie woman to take T20I hat-trick

Graham is the second Australian woman to take a T20I hat-trick. The first, Megan Schutt, achieved the feat at the same venue in 2018.

Two hat-tricks between Megan Schutt and Heather Graham at Brabourne Stadium // cricket.com.au

The five-game tour, spread across two venues in Mumbai, was bookended by dominant Australian wins, with the intervening matches decided by a Super Over (in India's favour), and victories to the tourists by 21 and seven runs.

Australia were 4-72 as Harris and Gardner came together in the 10th over of the innings.

What followed was carnage; the power pair smashing 129 runs off the final 10.2 overs at a rate of 12.64.

https://t.co/f01LY6INPV Good news/bad news for India. The top four are all out fairly cheaply, but Gardner and Harris potentially have 10 overs to bat. Australia 72/4 (10.0) #INDvAUS December 20, 2022

Harris's first international fifty came off 28 balls, Gardner following shortly after as her own half-century came off just 26 deliveries.

Gardner cleared the rope just once but was punishing along the ground hitting 11 fours; Harris smacked four sixes and six fours; both batters capitalising on an India attack thrown off their game after a strong start that had removed Australia's top four without significant damage.

QUICK SINGLE Pinch-hitting Harris relishing her middle order role

Sent in by India for a fourth consecutive match, Beth Mooney was joined by fellow left-hander Phoebe Litchfield at the top of the order in place of the injured Alyssa Healy.

But the new-look opening partnership was broken in seven balls into the match, when Mooney chopped on for two advancing to Anjali Sarvani.

Litchfield's first boundary in international cricket came via a picture-perfect straight drive.

But after No.3 Tahlia McGrath faced a maiden from Renuka, and Litchfield failed to score off the next two deliveries from Deepti Sharma, frustration and a well-flighted slower ball brought about her undoing, as she was stumped for 11.

Sights, sounds, sell-out crowds: Australia’s special tour of India

McGrath got going with two maximums but her first innings as Australia skipper ended when she was stumped on 26 off 26, and while Ellyse Perry (18) cut to the boundary first ball, she was denied a third consecutive half-century when she holed out to long-on in the 10th over.

Australia's attack, led by the fresh new-ball pairing of Darcie Brown and Kim Garth, then made regular inroads as India were bowled out for 142.

Darcie Brown struck first for the Aussies, removing Smriti Mandhana // Getty

Brown got the wicket of Smriti Mandhana (4) in the first over when the left-hander clipped a ball off her toes straight to Harris at square leg.

Shafali Verma (13) holed out in the deep to Gardner, and while Harleen Doel made a positive start after being promoted to No.3, a mix-up saw her run out for a 16-ball 24.

When Harmanpreet Kaur (12) was trapped lbw and Richa Ghosh (10) was superbly caught on the rope by Graham, India were in all sorts at 5-70.

Timed to perfection! Graham leaps and takes tricky outfield catch

Sharma gave the strong crowd something to cheer about late with an unbeaten 34-ball 53, but India finished well adrift of their target of 198.

Graham was backed up by Gardner who was again brilliant taking 2-20 off her four overs.

Australia now close the book on a 2022 that saw them win both the one-day World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold, alongside bilateral series against England and India, and a tri-series against Ireland and Pakistan.

Heather Graham celebrates her first hat-trick // Getty

From 29 matches across all formats, they won 24, drew one (the sole Test, against England) and had three no results, while the only defeat came in this series against India, when they lost the second match of the series in a Super Over.

The Aussie squad will fly home on Wednesday, with their next engagement an ODI and T20I series spread across Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart and Canberra in January, ahead of the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

KAYO MINI: India v Australia, Game 5

Australia's T20I tour of India

1st T20I: Australia won by 9 wickets

2nd T20I: Match tied (India won the Super Over)

3rd T20I: Australia won by 21 runs

4th T20I: Australia won by seven runs

5th T20I: Australia won by 54 runs

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol