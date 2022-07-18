T20I Tri-Series in Ireland - Women

King spins a web as Aussies cruise against Ireland

Alana King picked up 3-9 before Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning put the icing on a dominant Australian display against the hosts in Derry

Emily Collin in Derry

18 July 2022, 07:00 AM AEST

