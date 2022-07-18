King spins a web as Aussies cruise against Ireland

King, Mooney keep Aussie juggernaut rolling

An impressive display from Australia's bowlers has set up a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Ireland in their first completed T20I in since January.

After rain washed away Australia's opening match of the T20I tri-series against Pakistan on Sunday, Beth Mooney (45no off 33) and Meg Lanning (39no off 33) took advantage of sunny conditions in Derry to reel in Ireland's total of 8-99 with 7.1 overs remaining.

Earlier, after captain Lanning elected to bowl first at a sold out Bready Cricket Club, the menacing pace of Darcie Brown (2-9) combined with the wily variations of Alana King (3-9) were key in restricting the hosts.

Mooney, resuming her place atop the batting order after missing Australia's most recent T20Is against England in January with a fractured jaw, immediately put Ireland under pressure with her trademark quick singles, a swathe of boundaries and one particularly well-executed scoop shot.

Mooney praises ability to adjust and adapt 'on the fly'

Alyssa Healy, Mooney's T20I opening partner, was unable to capitalise on a watchful start as she was caught at mid-off for 10, making way for captain Lanning in the fifth over.

With Lanning and Mooney looking increasingly comfortable as the innings progressed, Ireland's bowling attack struggled to penetrate the defences of the two Australian powerhouses and victory was sealed in the 13th over.

Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning led Australia to a comfortable win // Oliver McVeigh

It was a more disciplined affair for Australia's bowlers after they conceded 28 extras from eight overs in Saturday's washout, however the visitors will still look to improve on the 23 runs gifted to Ireland.

Megan Schutt delivered the first breakthrough in the opening over, before young quick Brown took the new ball from the other end to overwhelm Ireland's top order with her raw pace and well-directed short balls.

Ireland's No.3 Orla Prendergast got off to a promising start with two boundaries off Tahlia McGrath's first over, however Brown stopped her fellow teenager in her tracks, rocketing a perfectly pitched delivery straight onto the top of off stump.

There was no let-up from Brown as she replicated the same delivery four balls later to bowl Ireland captain Laura Delany for a duck, reducing Ireland to 3-16 after four overs.

Brown knocks over Ireland captain Laura Delany // Getty

Ireland opener Rebecca Stokell looked set to steady the ship, digging in for a 17-run partnership with Mary Waldron before legspinner Alana King outfoxed Stokell, bowling her for 22.

King continued to use the conditions to her advantage, finishing with 3-9, taking her tally for the series to six wickets from five overs.

Nicola Carey (1-19) and Tahlia McGrath (1-17) were the other wicket takers for Australia.

The hosts will have another opportunity to prove themselves against the World Champions on Thursday with a repeat fixture at the same venue.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Ireland XI: Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Rachel Delaney, Mary Waldron (wk), Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray

Australia's Tour of the UK, 2022

Australia's squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

T20 Tri-Series

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gul Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan

July 16: Australia v Pakistan - No result

July 17: Australia defeated Ireland by nine wickets

July 19: Ireland v Pakistan

July 21: Australia v Ireland

July 23: Australia v Pakistan

July 24: Ireland v Pakistan

All matches start 4pm local time (1am AEST) and played at Bready Cricket Club, Derry, Northern Ireland

Australia’s T20 tri-series matches will be broadcast in Australia on Foxtel and Kayo, while the games between Pakistan and Ireland can be watched via live stream here.

2022 Commonwealth Games

July 29 v India (11am local time, 8pm AEST)

July 31 v Barbados (6pm local, 3am Aug 1 AEST)

August 3 v Pakistan (11am local, 8pm AEST)

Group A: Australia, India, Pakistan, Barbados

Group B: England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

Semi-finals: August 6, 11am local (8pm AEST) and 6pm local (3am Aug 7 AEST)

Bronze medal match: August 7, 10am local (7pm AEST)

Gold medal match: August 7, 5pm local (2am Aug 8 AEST)

All matches played at Edgbaston Stadium