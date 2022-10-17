T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches

Finch scores crucial runs as Aussies lose last-over thriller

Some Virat Kohli magic in the field got India over the line at the Gabba, but Australia’s skipper spent some valuable time at the crease

Louis Cameron at the Gabba

17 October 2022, 07:38 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo