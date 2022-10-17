Finch scores crucial runs as Aussies lose last-over thriller

Kohli magic sees India edge Australia as Finch hammers 76

It might have only been a practice game – a very casual one at that – but Aaron Finch's runs will have gone some way to appeasing concerns over the form of Australia's captain entering their T20 World Cup title defence.

A Virat Kohli stunner on the boundary sealed a tight six-run for India but Finch's reassuring hand of 76 from 54 balls that kept his side in the match will be a pleasing takeaway for the tournament hosts ahead of their first game on Saturday against New Zealand.

While Monday's clash in front of an empty Gabba stadium was not an official T20 and, at times, resembled a training drill, the knock marked Finch's highest score in any format since January.

"I'm pretty happy," said Finch, insisting to the host broadcaster that he did not feel out of form. "It was nice to get a few in the middle.

"It would have been nice to get us over the line – but you can't win a World Cup in a practice game."

A ball after Finch was bowled by a Harshal Patel slower ball in the penultimate over of Australia's run chase, Kohli ran out Tim David with a brilliant direct hit before his one-handed snaffle at long-on came in a four-wicket final over.

The Aussies had needed 11 to win but, in a sign of the casual nature of the match, Mohammad Shami – not named in India's XI and having had played no previous part in the game – came on to bowl an impressive last set.

Shami cleans up Josh Inglis in the final over // Getty

Glenn Maxwell (23 off 16) had an eventful 16-ball stay but showed enough to suggest he's ready to snap out of a funk that has seen him average just 7.63 (strike-rate of 64) from his last 11 T20I innings.

Dropped by Dinesh Karthik before scoring, Maxwell then top-edged a switch hit into his face but slapped boundaries off Yuzvendra Chahal's leg-spin through the off-side either side of the knock and otherwise looked sharp before edging behind.

The allrounder was left with a black eye but Richardson suggested he was in good spirits after play.

Finch, with his side chasing 187 and without opening partner David Warner who was rested with a neck complaint, found fluency after twice being troubled by crafty left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh.

The right-hander, who is averaging 11.81 from his last 16 international innings, twice clipped Patel for six over the leg-side, finishing with three sixes and seven fours.

Virat Kohli started brightly before he was caught hooking Mitchell Starc // Getty

"When you're seeing him (Finch) pick the ball up straight and hitting over cow (corner), that's his trademark," Kane Richardson, who shone with four wickets, told cricket.com.au.

"It looked pretty close to (his best).

"It was a really beautiful wicket. If anything, we're going to come up on pitches like that, they're going to be really good wickets. So he's fine.

"This format of the game, he (Finch) knows it so well. Open the batting with one of his best mates in the world (Warner), he'll be ready to go."

With nothing riding on the result, there was a relaxed vibe about the game; Marcus Stoinis shared embraces with IPL teammates Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal before play, while England's Moeen Ali was sitting in the India dugout during the second innings chatting to Rohit Sharma.

Richardson put in a strong performance to finish with 4-30 but admitted his hopes of playing in the tournament proper will likely only come should an injury arise among Australia's front-line pacemen.

Kane Richardson was the pick of the Australian bowlers, finishing with 4-30 // Getty

Ashton Agar (1-36) got the prized scalp of India captain Rohit Sharma in a solid comeback from a side strain that has sidelined him for the last six weeks.

Concerns over Australia's pace-bowling allrounders persist; Marcus Stoinis' two overs went for 29 runs while Mitch Marsh (35 off 18) still hasn't bowled in a competitive outing since returning from an ankle injury earlier this month.

Having won the toss and bowled, the hosts struggled to contain KL Rahul in an opening stand dominated by the stylish right-hander, scoring 49 runs before Rohit had managed one.

Breakout star Suryakumar Yadav blazed 50 off 33 to continue the momentum but Australia made regular inroads after stopping the Rahul-Rohit show.

Richardson was left amused when Suryakumar toed a full toss for an easy return catch in the final over that saw India reach 7-186.

