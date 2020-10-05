LIVE: Australia bowling first in second ODI

Australia will bowl first as they seek a Rose Bowl series victory over New Zealand in the second one-day international in Brisbane.

Ashleigh Gardner has been passed fit to play after jarring a finger in the field in Saturday’s opening match, with the hosts unchanged as captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to send the White Ferns in for a second-straight match.

Gardner was unable to bowl after knocking the digit taking one of her three catches on Saturday, while her services with the bat were not required as Australia cruised to a seven-wicket victory.

New Zealand have been forced into a change with Hannah Rowe replacing star batter Suzie Bates after the former White Ferns skipper suffered a series-ending shoulder injury.

Bates landed awkwardly in the field after attempting to stop a Sophie Molineux boundary with a full-length dive, and played no further part in the match.

The Kiwis will also again be without Lauren Down, who missed the final T20I and the first ODI and has not recovered from an elbow issue.

Bates has failed to make a significant impact in this series but boasts an outstanding ODI record, with a career average of 42.50 from 125 matches, while three of her 10 hundreds have come against Australia.

"Losing Suzie for the remaining two matches is obviously a big loss," said head coach Bob Carter.

"Any time you lose a player with well over 100 ODIs of experience and a wealth of runs, it's hard to replace them."

Australia, who are looking to continue their 20-year Rose Bowl winning streak, will notch a 20th consecutive ODI win if they came out on top today.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (capt), Beth Mooney, Sophie Molineux, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt.

New Zealand XI: Sophie Devine (c), Natalie Dodd, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Katie Perkins, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu.

CommBank T20I and ODI series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

All matches to be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field

First T20: Australia won by 17 runs

Second T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Third T20: New Zealand won by five wickets

First ODI: Australia won by seven wickets

October 5: Second ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

October 7: Third ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

Watch live on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports