Australia tear through Black Caps to seal series win

Aussie tail wags before Zampa, quicks dismantle NZ

A strangling new-ball display and a gutsy rear-guard from the tail has seen Australia claim the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy with a 113-run win over New Zealand in the second Dettol ODI in Cairns.

The Kiwis were skittled for just 82, their second-lowest ODI score against Australia as Adam Zampa finished with career-best figures of 5-35, his maiden five-wicket haul.

The hosts were in a world of hurt when they slumped to 8-117 after being sent in but Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood put on a further 78 runs to give their side a chance.

Starc (38no off 45 balls) and Hazlewood's (23no off 16) 10th-wicket partnership was an unbeaten 47 runs off only 36 balls as Australia crept up to 9-195 from their 50 overs.

Hazlewood hit the first six of his ODI career while Starc hit his highest ODI score in nine years.

Riding the momentum through the innings break, Starc and Sean Abbott then picked off New Zealand's top order to cripple the Kiwis' chase early.

Starc continued his unbelievable record of striking in the first over of the innings when Martin Guptill edged his fifth ball to Finch at slip.

Since 2015 Starc has taken 20 wickets in the opening over of an ODI innings – the next most in that period is Lasith Malinga with nine.

Kane Williamson then should have been run out on his first ball – a big mix-up with Devon Conway left both New Zealand batters mid-pitch but a wayward throw from Abbott reprieved the Kiwi captain.

Abbott, brought back into the XI in place of Cameron Green, had instant success when thrown the ball with a double-wicket maiden to begin his spell.

Conway was caught at fine leg on the pull shot and Tom Latham was caught by Finch at first slip, resulting in raucous celebrations from the recalled allrounder.

Abbott didn’t concede a run until his 29th delivery, peeling off four consecutive maidens.

Abbott finished with the incredible figures of 2-1 off five overs // Getty

Meanwhile at the other end, Hazlewood and Williamson were engaged in a fascinating battle as the Australian quick beat the right hander's outside edge three times in quick succession.

New Zealand crawled to 3-14 after 11 overs and eventually 3-33 after 18 as Australia's bowlers didn't miss their line or length.

After battling honourably for 57 balls, Williamson's concentration finally lapsed when he played and missed at a juicy Zampa full toss.

The New Zealand captain threw his head back in disbelief when Rod Tucker raised the finger with the visiting captain out lbw for 17.

And when Zampa had Daryl Mitchell (10 off 31 balls) out lbw the following over, New Zealand had slipped deeper into the mire at 5-38 with the required run rate approaching six an over.

Jimmy Neesham (two off four), Bracewell (12 off 22) and Southee (two off three) all fell in the space of five overs leaving New Zealand staring down the barrel of their lowest-ever ODI total; 64 against Pakistan in Sharjah 1986.

They avoided that figure, but there were few smiles from the Black Caps’ camp in an otherwise miserable night.

Australia's innings started in remarkably similar fashion to two days earlier, losing their first four wickets inside the Powerplay.

Sent in by opposing captain Williamson, Finch's horror run continued, caught at mid off for a second-ball duck attempting a lofted off drive.

It's the fifth time Finch has been dismissed without scoring in ODIs this calendar year, dropping his 2022 average to 13.00.

Finch has reached double-figures just once in his last seven innings for Australia // Getty

His opening partner David Warner fell in similar circumstances and to the same bowler-fielder combo of Matt Henry and Kane Williamson.

Trent Boult found enough swing in the humid Cairns conditions and had both Marnus Labuschagne and Marcus Stoinis trapped lbw.

Both batters opted to challenge the decision and both reviews found umpire Rod Tucker's decision correct.

It meant Australia had burnt both their reviews after eight and a half overs.

Coach Andrew McDonald said it was an area of the game they need to tighten up on.

"It's always a continual conversation when you don't get them right," McDonald said after Australia's loss to Zimbabwe in Townsville where they cost themselves a wicket after some poor decisions to refer.

"We've probably got to get better at it. I think every team does."

It didn't come back to bite Australia however the Kiwis continued to find wickets at regular intervals on the tricky surface.

When some fine glovework from Tom Latham stumped Alex Carey (after a very marginal call by the third umpire) left Australia 5-54.

Carey struggles to get back in his crease // Getty

It's a third-straight underwhelming performance from Australia's top order, after being 5-72 in the third ODI in Townsville and 5-44 in game one in Cairns.

Smith and Maxwell had built a 49-run partnership but Boult hurried Maxwell with a short ball and was well caught by Guptill running in from the rope.

Smith was the only Australian to pass 50, scoring a patient and controlled 61 off 94 balls, but when he tried – unsuccessfully – to go aerial off Tim Southee, Australia had lost eight wickets with only 117 runs on the board.

Men's Dettol ODI Series v New Zealand

Tuesday, Sep 6: Australia won by two wickets

Thursday, Sep 8: Australia won by 113 runs

Sunday Sep 11: Cazaly Stadium, Cairns, 2:20pm

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand squad: Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson (c)

