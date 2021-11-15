ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Champions! Marsh's finest hour leads Aussies to glory

Kane Williamson's masterclass goes in vain as Australia claim maiden men's T20 title on back of Mitch Marsh's unbeaten 77

Louis Cameron

15 November 2021, 04:37 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

