Champions! Marsh's finest hour leads Aussies to glory

Aussies defeat Kiwis to claim maiden men's T20 crown

Mitch Marsh’s finest hour in Australian gold has seen his country break their men's T20 World Cup title drought as Kane Williamson’s masterclass went in vain in the tournament decider in Dubai on Monday morning AEDT.

Opting for skill over power-hitting, Williamson made Australia pay dearly for an early life as he crunched 85 off just 48 deliveries to fire New Zealand to 4-172, the highest total set in the final of the tournament.

But a 92-run second-wicket partnership between player-of-the-match Marsh (77 not out from 50) and player-of-the-tournament David Warner (53 off 38) broke the back of the run chase.

Australian players stormed the field after Glenn Maxwell (28no off 18) hit the winning runs, with an overawed Marsh seemingly shocked and delighted in equal measure.

It is vindication for Australia’s decision to promote him to No.3 earlier this year and then keep him in that spot even when Steve Smith returned to the side for this tournament.

Warner's crowning as the T20 World Cup's leading player meanwhile marks a significant achievement for the opener after he had entered the tournament under a form cloud following a rough Indian Premier League campaign.

Warner celebrates Australia's win // Getty

The seven-wicket defeat marks yet another heartbreak for New Zealand, the Test world champions who have now been beaten in the finals of three of the last four limited-overs World Cups.

Josh Hazlewood, brilliant with the ball with a miserly haul of 3-14, will be the most relieved man in Dubai having dropped a straightforward chance off Williamson at fine leg when the Black Caps captain was on 21.

Williamson made the Aussies pay as he displayed supreme finesse in a commanding innings, hitting three sixes and 10 boundaries on the way to the equal-highest score in a men's T20 World Cup final.

Captain Kane shows his class with thrilling knock

Yet the result appeared inevitable from the moment Marsh joined Warner at the crease in the third over of the chase, such were the steely looks of determination painted on the faces of the two Australians.

Marsh raced to the fastest half-century ever scored in a men's T20 World Cup final and only grew in confidence after Warner departed to the impressive Trent Boult (2-18 off four overs) with 65 runs still required.

After Finch lost his early battle with left-arm quick Trent Boult, Marsh promptly hoisted his first three balls (off Adam Milne) for six, four and four to ease the pressure on Warner, Australia’s leading batter at this tournament.

The Aussies took 43 off the Powerplay but Warner and Marsh went up a gear when the field went back as the pair refused to allow the Kiwi spinners to settle, with Ish Sodhi (0-40 off three) coming in for particular punishment.

Boult could have had Marsh too on the final ball of his spell if he had held on to a sharp caught-and-bowled, but by then the match was in the bag.

Marsh and Maxwell saw Australia home // Getty

It was a fitting end to a tournament dominated by teams batting second, with all 10 of the night matches played in the UAE capital won by the chasers.

It was then little wonder that captain Finch was grinning earlier in the evening after winning his sixth toss in seven games at this tournament, unsurprisingly taking the advantage of bowling first.

New Zealand made a promising start but the metronomic Hazlewood (1-9 off his three Powerplay overs) and Pat Cummins pegged them back, the former removing back semi-final hero Daryl Mitchell (11 off eight) as just nine runs came off the second half of the Powerplay.

At 0-40 after eight, the Kiwis were lagging.

Enter Williamson, who scored just seven off first 13 balls before exploding.

The right-hander attacked Australia’s auxiliary bowling options Marsh (11 off one over) and Maxwell (28 off three) but dished out his harshest punishment to Starc, who he pasted for 19 and 22 off his second and third overs.

Williamson manipulated the ball to all parts in his terrific 85 off 48 // Getty

Starc (0-60) was the biggest victim of the onslaught, returning the most expensive figures of the tournament, as Williamson helped his side slam 115 from their final 10 overs.

The Kiwi skipper had some fortune – he cracked back-to-back boundaries off thick edges off Starc, in addition to Hazlewood’s drop – but then displayed supreme touch to find the off-side boundary off the left-armer twice more by opening the face of his bat.

Hazlewood returned to remove Williamson off his penultimate delivery of the evening, capping his recent emergence as a force in the shortest format by claiming his second T20 trophy in a month having also won the recent IPL crown with the Chennai Super Kings.

NZ found Pat Cummins (0-27) and Adam Zampa (1-26) almost as hard to get away, with the leg-spinner Zampa finishing equal with Boult as the tournament’s leading wicket taker from the Super 12s stage onwards.

Six members of the XI (Finch, Smith, Maxwell, Starc, Hazlewood and Warner) are now two-time world champions having also played in the 2015 ODI World Cup win, also over NZ.