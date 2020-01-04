Domain Test Series v New Zealand

LIVE: Labuschagne pushes on after Wade, Head depart

Marnus Labuschagne looking to go large after resuming on 130 on day two of the New Year's Test at the SCG

Cricket Network at the SCG

4 January 2020, 11:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo