ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

LIVE: Aussies bowling after winning vital toss

Aaron Finch called correctly to give Aussies advantage of batting second in semi against Pakistan, with winner to face New Zealand

Louis Cameron

12 November 2021, 05:07 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

