LIVE: Aussies bowling after winning vital toss

Australia will have the advantage of batting second in their T20 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan as both teams named unchanged XIs for the clash.

Ten of the 11 World Cup matches held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium have been won by the team bowling first, and Aaron Finch could hardly get the words 'we'll have a bowl first' out faster after the coin fell in his favour on Friday morning AEDT (Thursday evening local time).

Night-time dew has been a factor for the team batting second with the pitch often playing truer and faster once it has set in.

The winner of this match will face New Zealand, who pulled off an upset in the first semi-final in Abu Dhabi over England, in Dubai on Monday morning AEDT (Sunday evening local).

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood #T20WorldCup November 11, 2021

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi #T20WorldCup November 11, 2021

Australia, whose only loss in the tournament so far came against England, may have flirted with recalling left-arm spinner Ashton Agar given six of Pakistan's top seven are right-handers.

They ultimately elected to stick with the four specialist bowlers and rely on allrounders Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis for the balance of their overs.

Langer and Hayden: opening up on friends becoming rivals

"We look at the opposition and their strengths and weaknesses and what resources we have to match up against that," Finch said this week. "We also have to look at what we do well and stay true to that.

"If we get seduced into looking purely at matchups then you probably go away from your own strengths."

Pakistan have bossed the competition in the Super 12s stage and have been undefeated after knocking over rivals India in their tournament opener.

Captain Babar Azam has been the World Cup's standout batter with half-centuries in all but one of Pakistan's matches, finding strong support from opening partner Mohammad Rizwan while Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali have been dynamic down the order.

Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi and former Melbourne Stars paceman Haris Rauf have done the most damage with the ball.

Ex-Test opener Matthew Hayden, the batting coach for Pakistan at this tournament, has raved about Babar, the man who looms as the biggest wicket for the Aussies.

"I would go as far as to say he is almost the opposite personality to someone like Virat Kohli, who is very animated, very passionate, and very boisterous on the field," said Hayden.

"He has great control and a wonderful temperament. Just to give you an insight into that talent, his ability to be able to consistently be able to react to the ball is second to none from what I've seen.

"He picks up the line and the length of the ball quicker than the average cricketer that is going around. That is the mark of someone that is a very fine player."

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Oct 23: Australia beat South Africa by five wickets

Oct 28: Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Oct 30: England beat Australia by eight wickets

Nov 4: Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Nov 6: Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets

Semi-finals

Nov 10: New Zealand beat England by five wickets

Nov 11: Pakistan v Australia, Dubai (6pm local, 1am Nov 12 AEDT)

Final

Nov 14: New Zealand v TBC, Dubai (6pm local, 1am Nov 15 AEDT)

All matches live and exclusive on Fox Cricket, available on Kayo Sports.

Click here for the full 2021 ICC T20 World Cup schedule

Click here for the full squads for all 16 teams

Super 12 stage

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia