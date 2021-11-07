Aussies on brink of finals after smashing Windies

Warner, Marsh deliver as Windies farewell legends

David Warner and Mitch Marsh fired Australia to another thumping victory but they are not celebrating just yet as a semi-final berth now rests in the hands of South Africa and England.

Warner (89no from 56 balls) blazed his highest T20 score in over two years and was ably supported by Marsh (53 off 32) as they sealed a comfortable victory with 22 balls to spare in a match that descended into a farewell party for retiring veterans Dwayne Bravo and Chris Gayle.

Hazlewood produces wonder ball after Gayle signs off

Josh Hazlewood (4-39 from four overs) and Adam Zampa (1-20) had led a disciplined bowling performance with only a late surge from Kieron Pollard (44 off 31) and Andre Russell (18no off seven) lifting them to a competitive score of 7-157 in Abu Dhabi.

The victory has lifted Australia’s net run-rate advantage over South Africa from 0.29 before the match to 0.48 after it, meaning the Proteas will now need a comprehensive margin of victory over England in their match which gets underway 1am Sunday AEDT in Sharjah.

England, all but guaranteed of finishing top, are unbeaten so far in the tournament.

There were emotional scenes as Bravo (who publicly confirmed his retirement from international cricket before the match) and Gayle (who didn’t, but whose actions suggested he was also bowing out) were given a guard of honour by the Australians.

Bravo bowed out of international cricket with a guard of honour // Getty

Warner and Marsh were sublime in Australia’s run chase, confirming the Windies’ steep decline from reigning champions to now being in danger of not being an automatic qualifier for next year’s 2022 T20 World Cup after finishing fifth in Group 1 with only one win for the tournament.

Warner, fresh off a rough recent Indian Premier League campaign, has faced much scrutiny over recent performances but this knock showed the dynamo opener at his best as he recorded his highest score at a T20 World Cup.

The left-hander shouldered the load in the Powerplay as he struck 40 of his side’s first 53 runs, with the Windies’ ploy to target the Aussies with spin with the new ball yielding the wicket of Aaron Finch (for nine) but little else.

Bravo could only laugh as Warner at one point switched to batting right-handed, waited patiently for a slower ball to finally arrive to him before dispatching it to the boundary.

Marsh’s considerable improvement against spin was on full display, reverse-sweeping Australia’s bogey man in their series earlier this year, Hayden Walsh Jr, early in the leg-spinner’s spell before smearing Akeal Hosein for a fleet-footed inside-out six over long-off.

Thrown the ball one last time when the game was effectively over, Gayle dismissed Marsh before running over to him as he walked off the ground to wrap the allrounder up in a bear hug.

Gayle was all smiles in what was likely his final match for the Windies // Getty

Warner struck the winning runs to seal the eight-wicket win.

Hazlewood earlier sliced through the West Indies’ top order with four wickets, bouncing back from being hit for 20 off his first over by dismissing Nicholas Pooran and Roston Chase in his second, the latter with a peach that nipped back to hit off-stump.

Tournament leading wicket taker Zampa was again superb as was Mitchell Starc (1-33) until he coughed up two sixes from the final two balls of the innings.

Gayle, who later cracked jokes with Marsh and Warner while they batted as the result became a formality midway through the run chase, chopped on to Cummins for 15 (off nine) after crunching two sixes.

Bravo (10 off 12) hit a six of his own as the duo with decorated T20 records – Gayle is the leading all-time run scorer and Bravo the leading wicket taker in the format – saluted fans and embraced teammates after their dismissals.

Evin Lewis (29 off 26) and Shimron Hetmyer (27 off 28) both struggled to get going and the Windies looked to be staggering towards a mediocre score when the latter gloved one behind off Hazlewood to leave them 5-91.

It was an excellent rear-guard led by Pollard, who struck four boundaries and a six to keep his strike-rate above 140, and then Andre Russell who tonked Starc for consecutive sixes, including a monster 111-metre blow over square-leg, to finish the innings.

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Oct 23: Australia beat South Africa by five wickets

Oct 28: Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Oct 30: England beat Australia by eight wickets

Nov 4: Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Nov 6: Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets

Super 12 stage

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia