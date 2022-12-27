Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Warner caps milestone Test with 200 at sweltering MCG

Not content with a first Test century in almost three years, David Warner continued to 200 before retiring hurt in his 100th match for Australia

Andrew Ramsey at the MCG

27 December 2022, 06:53 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo