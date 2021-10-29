LIVE: Aussies bowling first against Sri Lanka

Australia have taken an unchanged team into Thursday evening's (Friday morning AEDT) T20 World Cup clash with Sri Lanka, who have welcomed back mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana from injury.

Safe in the knowledge that eight of the nine Super 12s games so far have been won by the team batting second, Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl first for the clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Mitchell Starc was passed fit to play after a scare at training on match eve when Mitch Marsh hit a ball into the paceman’s knee, with the spearhead to again lead an Australian attack again without spinner Ashton Agar.

That bowling line-up kept South Africa to just 9-118 in their tournament-opening win on Saturday.

"What we're seeing is low-scoring games, so at this stage we'll look to go a bit batter heavy rather than bowler heavy," coach Justin Langer told Fox Cricket.

"It worked the other night, it seems to be the trend amongst most of the teams so that's how we'll look to match up for this game as well."

Sri Lanka, who had to take part in the qualifying stage of the tournament to make the main draw, are also coming off a victory in their Super 12s opener, defeating Bangladesh by five wickets.

They did so without Theekshana, who was one of the stars of the qualifiers, taking eight wickets for just 45 runs at an economy rate of five in Sri Lanka's first three games.

The right-armer comes into the clash with just seven international matches to his name, with none of the Aussies having previously faced him.

Theekshana has taken a combined eight wickets for 45 runs in the tournament so far // Getty

"If you haven't seen Maheesh, he certainly poses some questions," said Mickey Arthur, the Sri Lanka coach who used to lead Australia.

"He has a couple of different balls that do make you quite hesitant if you can't pick them."

Langer admitted he initially feared Starc may have suffered a more serious injury on Wednesday.

"We had a couple of nervous moments; in the nets Mitch Marsh smacked one back at him and hit him straight in the right knee," said Langer.

"We were really worried about it, but he is that tough. He is an elite athlete and he's bloody tough. He came out, trained yesterday and he'll be up and running."

