ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

LIVE: Australia batting in semi-final against Proteas

South Africa win toss and bowl first as they aim for their first ever T20 win over Australia for place in World Cup final

Laura Jolly at the SCG

5 March 2020, 11:08 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo