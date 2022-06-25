Aussies earn consolation win amid Sri Lankan sea of yellow

Aussies feel the love in dead rubber victory

Amid a glow of golden shirts worn in thanks for Australia's visit to a nation in distress, Sri Lanka's ODI-series winning side shared in the goodwill by handing over a dead-rubber victory to the visitors in Colombo.

A gleaming sea of yellow beamed through the R.Premadasa Stadium’s afternoon and early evening as the popular Aussies sealed a tense four-wicket victory in the final limited-overs match of their tour of Sri Lanka.

'Extraordinary' Colombo crowd reception has Aussies stunned

Chamika Karunaratne (75 from as many balls) scored nearly half the hosts' total of 160 in a feisty rear-guard, helping to put on 75 for the final two wickets on the way to the second highest ODI score by a Sri Lankan No.8.

Bewitched by finger-spinners Maheesh Theeskahnna (2-26) and Dunith Wellalage (3-42), Australia slumped to 4-50 amid hectic start to their run chase but a composed Alex Carey (45no) guided his side home with 10.3 overs to spare.

Dunith Wellalage finished as the leading wicket-taker in the series with nine // Getty

Having watched their team wrap up their first home ODI series win over Australia in 30 years earlier this week, the home crowd enthusiastically embraced a social media campaign to wear the Australian colours in appreciation of their all-format tour to the island-nation which is in the grips of its worst-ever economic crisis.

Yellow balloons floated into the afternoon sun, packed-in fans unveiled kangaroo-laden banners, while 'Thank you: Mates for life' signs adorned the top level of the grandstands where advertising would regularly be displayed.

The tourists then completed a lap of honour to fans chanting 'Australia, Australia' in heart-warming scenes.

"It was outstanding, the Sri Lankan people are wonderful people," said captain Aaron Finch. "When Sri Lanka are up and about, they're as loud as anyone in the world.

"We're very grateful that we've been able to tour here. We know the difficulties that Sri Lanka has faced in recent times.

"Hopefully over these eight white-ball games we've been able to provide some joy for people in this country."

Beginning their chase before the floodlights came into full effect, Australia were left reeling at 3-19 following a chaotic sequence of early wickets, appeals, reviews, non-reviews and an injury.

QUICK SINGLE Maxwell in line for shock Test return

David Warner would have been out caught behind off the innings' first ball had Sri Lanka appealed or reviewed during Karunaratne’s 11-run opening over before the left-hander was caught at mid-off by Danushka Gunathilaka, who hurt his shoulder in the process and duly limped off.

That came after Theekshanna, with the first three balls of his spell, had three consecutive appeals for bat-pad catches against Aaron Finch, with the third given to see the captain depart for his second straight duck to finish his tour.

Debutant Josh Inglis, who received his maiden ODI cap before play from his Western Australian captain Mitch Marsh, would have been out lbw off Wellalage had Sri Lanka appealed but last only five more balls before tickling one to leg slip off Theekshanna.

Josh Inglis receives ODI cap No.238 from Mitch Marsh

Marnus Labuschagne (31) put on 51 with Carey but Wellalage's promising introduction to the international scene continued as the 19-year-old landed two dagger-blows with the scalps of Labuschagne and then Glenn Maxwell.

Cameron Green (25no) managed to hold his nerve in an important late hand as he brought up the winning runs with a six to set the series ledger at 2-3.

Despite the considerable support for the tourists, there was little cheer for the manner of the Lankans' early collapse that had appeared to put victory beyond their reach hardly more than an hour into play.

Having slumped to 3-34 inside the Powerplay, Sri Lanka's woes were then compounded by losing a staggering 4-6 in seven balls including two perplexing dismissals involving Kusal Mendis (26).

Matthew Kuhnemann bowled Dasun Shanaka in Sri Lanka's collapse of four wickets for six runs // Getty

Mendis, one of the handful of Sri Lankan limited-overs players also expected to feature in the Test series beginning in Galle next week, ran out Charith Asalanka in a panicked mix-up before then stepping on his stumps attempting a pull shot off Maxwell's off-spin the very next delivery.

Karunaratne singlehandedly lifted his side to a defendable tally and took delight in winding up the Australians, exchanging words with Pat Cummins before slapping the fast bowler to the mid-wicket boundary to bring up his fifty.

The allrounder celebrated the milestone with unusual fervour, fist-pumping violently as Cummins walked back to his mark, and then earnt a life the following over when Finch dropped him running in from the long-on boundary.

Chamika Karunaratne celebrates his half-century with gusto // Getty

Matthew Kuhnemann was not supposed to play until his intended replacement Mitchell Swepson came down with gastro on the morning of the match, making the most of his chance on the spin-friendly surface by snaring 2-26 from his 10 overs, three of which were maidens.

Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

June 7: Australia won first T20 by 10 wickets

June 8: Australia won second T20 by three wickets

June 11: Sri Lanka won third T20 by four wickets

June 14: Australia won first ODI by two wickets (DLS)

June 16: Sri Lanka won second ODI by 26 runs (DLS)

June 19: Sri Lanka won third ODI by six wickets

June 21: Sri Lanka won fourth ODI by four runs

June 24: Australia won fifth ODI by four wickets

Sri Lanka Test squad (provisional): Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Mohamed Shiraz, Shiran Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lakshitha Rasanjana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suminda Lakshan

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

June 29 - July 3: First Test, Galle, 2.30pm AEST

July 8-12: Second Test, Galle, 2.30pm AEST

All Sri Lanka v Australia international fixtures will be screened live on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia A fixtures

Australia A squad: Scott Boland, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nic Maddinson, Nathan McAndrew, Todd Murphy, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Mark Steketee

Sri Lanka A one-day squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Udara, Lasith Croospulle, Oshada Fernando, Pabasara Waduge, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Janitha Liyanage, Sahan Arachchi, Pulina Tharanga, Dunith Wellalage, Dananjaya Lakshan, Shiran Fernando (will not play due to injury), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Nishan Madushka, Ashen Daniel,Nisala Tharaka

June 8: Australia A won by seven wickets

June 10: Sri Lanka A won by four wickets

June 14-17: Australia A won by 68 runs

June 21-24: Australia A won by five wickets