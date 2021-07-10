West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Epic Aussie collapse hands Windies victory in first T20

Australia lose their last six wickets for just 19 runs to be bowled out 18 short in the first T20 in St Lucia

Louis Cameron at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

10 July 2021, 06:00 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo